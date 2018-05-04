Clear

3rd and Voorhees crash

3rd and Voorhees crash

Posted: Thu May 03 15:07:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 15:07:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

terre haute hospital". "police say".. "this victim" was riding a bike.. when hit sunday morning. it happened along "3rd street" near "voorhees". "police say".. "2"-cars were speeding on 3rd street. and that's when one of the cars lost control. causing both of them to crash. "1"-car hit the biker. as of right now.. no arrests have been made in this case. "police say".. this is an "on- going investigation". "the terre haute city council". is set to meet "tonight".
