Clear

Clay County Illinois death investigation

Clay County Illinois death investigation

Posted: Thu May 03 15:05:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 15:05:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clay County Illinois death investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are dead.. this afternoon. [b6]new clay county death investigation-map fs authorities responded "to a 9-1-1 call yesterday" "in louisville, illinois". that's according "to the clay county state's attorney's office". while on the scene.. officers observed someone lying on the floor.. unresponsive.. inside the home. there.. they found "2"- people dead ... "59"-year-old "ann van-dyke" and "61"-year- old "mark lane". as of air time.. no information has been released "on any possible suspects". "the state's attorney's office says".. at this time.. "investigators" do "not" know of anyone else involved. the investigation continues "by several different departments". and.. sticking with clay county, illinois. new
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It