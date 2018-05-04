Speech to Text for Clay County Illinois death investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are dead.. this afternoon. [b6]new clay county death investigation-map fs authorities responded "to a 9-1-1 call yesterday" "in louisville, illinois". that's according "to the clay county state's attorney's office". while on the scene.. officers observed someone lying on the floor.. unresponsive.. inside the home. there.. they found "2"- people dead ... "59"-year-old "ann van-dyke" and "61"-year- old "mark lane". as of air time.. no information has been released "on any possible suspects". "the state's attorney's office says".. at this time.. "investigators" do "not" know of anyone else involved. the investigation continues "by several different departments". and.. sticking with clay county, illinois. new