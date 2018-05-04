Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police officer shot at Garden Quarter Apartments on Vigo County's southside Full Story

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Thu May 03 10:12:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 10:12:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the drive home. lows tonight drop to 65. a few more storms look possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, with the rain becoming very light into the afternoon. highs for your friday get into the upper 70s again. then sunny and warm on saturday, with a high near 80. this week, we've highlighted three possibly mixed with storms, will try to rattle off around the drive home. lows tonight drop to 65. a few more storms look possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, with the rain becoming very light into the afternoon. highs for your friday get into the upper 70s again. then sunny and warm on saturday, with a high near 80. this week, we've highlighted three possibly mixed with storms, will try to rattle off around the drive home. lows tonight drop to 65. a few more storms look possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, with the rain becoming very light into the afternoon. highs for your friday get into the upper 70s again. then sunny and warm on saturday, with a high near 80. this week, we've highlighted three outstanding valley teachers.. the latest golden
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It