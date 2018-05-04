Speech to Text for The Run for the 43rd: Darrell Felling

news 10's heather good met with each of the candidates to help you prepare for election day. this morning - we continue our coverage of "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" with republican darrell felling. he took the job as terre haute city attorney in 2015... now republican darrell "eddie" felling says he can affect real change at the statehouse. felling calls himself a moderate republican and claims he'll be able to use the gop super-majority to the advantage of the 43rd district. talking school safety... felling says more will have to be done to re-allocate funding to beef-up security. he says he'd like to see more trained officers in schools... but... as far as arming teachers... felling says there are better options. heather asks, "are you saying that right now you're undecided?" felling says, "well, again, i am extremely leery about getting a firearm in a classroom to any teacher but we have to continue to look at all the options that are there and the key is training without using a firearm at this point is going to be key moving forward." felling says he has already joined in the fight against drugs... filing a lawsuit as the city attorney against opioid manufacturers and distributors. next... he says he would like to establish state facilites to set the standard for mental health care. felling says his top priority is creating jobs. he says vigo county already has transportation infrastructure with railroads and highways to entice new industry. felling says, "our airport is wonderful out on the east side of town and you know who is filling the gaps when the box stores leave, that's the e- commerce district." while an example of this would be a company like amazon... felling says he wants to faciliate small businesses, too. with campaign coverage you can count on, heather good, news 10. to see the full interview with candidate darrell