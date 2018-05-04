Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Terre Haute South's Traci Kyle

five of them can be golden apple winners each year. this morning, news 10's patrece dayton and photojournalist tony kassissieh introduce us to a terre haute teacher who's described as a "gift" to her school. ...cold in the dreary grave..have i forgot my only love to love thee? the talk inside this classroom at terre haute south vigo high school sounds more like a college course. ...in the end you realize the darkness isn't smooth ...like a slant rhyme ... traci kyle's been teaching a-p english and literature here for the last 15 years. a classroom full of the school's top students. and traci kyle working to build a platform for their future. ...we're gonna do two poems so you can get the spectrums of what might happen on the ap test.... ...we have a lot of kidos sitting in her class. they're already brainiacs. how do you take that and move them forward? and she's a pro at that... kyle believes in order to teach students..you have to reach them. and to reach them ...you have to be a real person. ...the best way of doing that is by letting them into my life. here's who i am beyond the classroom. then i try to get to know who they are beyond the classroom. then we can do better work together. ...she always has a smile on her face. so when you walk into class you kinda just feel that energy that she puts off... ...she's the best english teacher i've ever had and you can tell how much she cares about her students. kyle will tell you it takes a lot of preparation to get teenagers to "buy into" classical literature. ...i try to make it relatable.. right..so i do a lot of work trying to make connections to popular culture. i encourage them to make connections to popular culture... kyle cares passionately about literature, but it is her passion for people that showed through perhaps even more this year. serious health concerns at home took time from the classroom. but it made this award even sweeter. ...to get the award this year to be recognized that i'm still doing a good job but also just to have this recognition that may be what my students are learning from me this year is mor than about literature and about writing. it's about how to be a person in this world when things aren't going well and to keep persevering in-spite of that... there have been three golden apple winners in the last four years at terre haute south. traci kyle continues that legacy. she's described as a "gift" to this school. an excellent teacher with a "golden" heart. tomorrow... patrece travels to brazil, indiana to present our fifth and final golden