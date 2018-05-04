Speech to Text for Vigo County Schools create new strategy to get students to polls

for students who want to vote in the primaries. this comes after the school decided "not" to use school buses to transport students to the polls. news 10's kiley thomas is live at terre haute north vigo high school to break down the plan. well jon -- after the school decided "not" to use their own school buses -- other organizations jumped in to help. but school leaders decided this initiative needed to stay within their own system. so here's the plan. students at terre haute north high school will be able to walk to a polling center right next to the school. they will be escorted by staff during their lunch period. the school says they did not want students missing class. students at "south" and "west vigo" high schools submitted their votes yesterday. two administrators drove the students in their personal cars to the annex building. school leaders say they chose to have students vote early so they wouldn't wait in long lines on election day. superintendent danny tanoos says they created this plan so students would be encouraged to vote. not because of any particular candidate. "there has been a resurgance in the thought of voting because of school violence and electing people who young people.. young adults want to support" supt says they already have their eyes on a bigger plan for novemeber -- explain that in next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. an indiana primary race is attracting national have their eyes set on the "november election". "superintendent danny tanoos" says it will be one of the final plans he makes before he retires this summer. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why he wants to get a head start now. school leaders saw first hand that students are more eager to vote this year. you may remember -- the back and forth at school board meetings to decide how to handle this. for those of you just joining us -- let me catch you up on the school's plan for the primaries. students at terre haute north high school will be able to walk to a polling center right next to the school. they will be escorted by staff during their lunch period. students at "south" and "west vigo" high schools submitted their votes yesterday. two administrators drove the students in their own cars during their lunch period. "superintendent danny tanoos" tells me he's setting up a committee right now to create a stronger plan for november's election. that will consist of the county clerk.. the high school pricipals.. and student council members. they expect to have this new strategy done -- by mid june. this is a story we will continue to follow.