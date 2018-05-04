Clear
Thursday Morning Forecast

Thursday: Occasional showers and storms likely. Warm and windy. High: 79° Thursday night: Scattered storms possible. Windy and mild. Low: 67°

Posted: Thu May 03 02:57:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 03 03:00:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
