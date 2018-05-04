Speech to Text for Rockville Road Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parke county neighborhood are looking forward to some major changes. that's because one of the most highly travelled roads in rockville, indiana is getting a face lift... news 10's alia blackburn joins us now. she has more on what you can expect to see within the next several months. neighbors i talked to say it's about time. howard avenue is what many consider one of the major routes through town. and with a lot of sprucing up -- some hope it will pave the way for bigger things to come in rockville. it's a gateway through the town of rockville ... "our sidewalks definitely need work." "the road... it's a mess, i mean the potholes are awful." it's not only howard avenue... "it shakes my house when people go by with trailers..." it's home for linda rollings and her daughter jana... "i walk my dog all the time... we walk this street frequently..." as well as town council president -- liddy dowd wright. "we think of this as a street and roads, but really this is about the entire community." that's why big changes are in the works. about 4-point-8 million dollars will go to the howard-market street project. it's part of an 80-20 match between the indiana department of transportation and the town of rockville.. "this is going to include infrastructure, storm water, all new resurfacing..." you can also expect to see better sidewalks -- lighting and even bicycle paths... town officials say it's something like a sister project. "we've recently been awarded another grant and will continue the work in 2022... follow it on to south market." breaking ground on a new future... and hopefully turning travellers into neighbors... "it makes this town have perks... make it more like, where people wanna come see it. i love it because it's my street and so i'll be proud of it." dowd-wright told me trees should start being removed by monday. she says the project should be finished by the fall of 20-19 back to you. an indiana primary race is attracting national