Speech to Text for TH South softball beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

softball.... lady braves load the bases in the first for freshman lauren sackett....she clears them with a two bagger to give south a four- nothing lead.. i'll tell you what... caroline jones likes when the sports 10 camera shows up because she usually does this... it seems like every south game we're at she homers... story of this game was lauren sackett.....the notre dame committ gave up a leadoff hit to open the game then retired the final 15 west vigo batters... she had 10 strike outs ... sackett picked a one-hit complete game shutout in terre haute south's 11-0 win over west vigo in five innings...