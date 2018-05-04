Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

TH South softball beats West Vigo

Lady Braves beat Lady Vikings

Posted: Wed May 02 19:30:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 19:30:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH South softball beats West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

softball.... lady braves load the bases in the first for freshman lauren sackett....she clears them with a two bagger to give south a four- nothing lead.. i'll tell you what... caroline jones likes when the sports 10 camera shows up because she usually does this... it seems like every south game we're at she homers... story of this game was lauren sackett.....the notre dame committ gave up a leadoff hit to open the game then retired the final 15 west vigo batters... she had 10 strike outs ... sackett picked a one-hit complete game shutout in terre haute south's 11-0 win over west vigo in five innings...
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It