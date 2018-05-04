Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. low around 67. south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. high near 76. south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. thursday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 65. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. low around 67. south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. thursday showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2pm. high near 76. south southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. thursday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 65. south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.