Speech to Text for Sullivan CARE Program

in the lives of children. they hosted a "care day" for kids in sullivan county. "care" stands for "creative activities reinforce education." the "it's a bug's life" program started today and will end tomorrow. bug experts are the special guests. the retired teachers hope to get kids excited about learning with hands-on activities. a lot of times we have so many requirements now for the children to do during classtime, that this kind of thing is difficult to get in. students used microscopes during the event. they also watched a slideshow and made some crafts.