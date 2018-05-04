Speech to Text for The Rose-Show returns

talent! and -- they're working on some pretty cool projects. today, "rose-show" happened at "rose-hulman institute of technology." this event returned this year after a nearly 20-year hiatus. students created more than 80 projects this academic year. many of them were for groups in the community. we talked with a team that created a drone to help kids learn about programming. we decided to narrow it down to this exact build because it's highly configurable they can put it into to many different shapes and sizes, but none of those configurations will ever be wrong. experts were there to judge the projects. the "rose-show" started as a version of the world's fair. about 35-hundred people attended the first event in 19-27.