Speech to Text for South Vermillion baseball 16-0

better start to the season than south vermillion..... the wildcats are our only unbeaten team, their 16 and ohh on the season...... this program had a big year last season, and loss some key starters but they knew they had plenty of talent coming back to have another special season .... this team has no big superstars, just a lot of good players...head coach tim terry says that's been the key to his wildcats success ...... everybody has done something for us. we came back from 5 games. we really haven't blown anyone out, been finding a way to win. players have played really well and made the big plays when we needed them.