Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Terre Haute Police Officer shot at Garden Quarter apartments Full Story

St Ann Check presentation

St Ann Check presentation

Posted: Wed May 02 15:27:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 15:27:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for St Ann Check presentation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dedicates itself to helping others received a gift today. "fleschner, stark, tanoos and newlin" gave the "wabash valley health center" a check. it was worth around 5- thousand dollars. the health center serves people in need around the wabash valley. leaders are currently in the middle of renovating the dental facility. the check will help toward that goal. former sycamore great sean manaea has earned
Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Looking Good Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It