Speech to Text for Loogootee getting a new park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

makes it the perfect time to head outside. kids in one local community will soon have a new playground when they do! news 10's gary brian explains. a new playground is coming here to west boggs park in daviess county. as you can see, progress is coming along quite quickly. and it's all with the help of the community. the plan began in 2016. it will provide an accessible playground for families. the project costs around $100- thousand dollars. money from the sale of ash trees, crowd sourcing, and community events helped to make this possible. an additional $20-thousand from hoosier upland today helped seal the deal. jameson hibbs from the daviess martin county park department says the department is happy to see the playground come to completion. "it's gratifying yet nerveracking. i'm excited to actually see it happen. as small as we may be down here for daviess and martin county, bringing that money in from bloomington via the i-69 cooridor. from knox county. from evansville coming up north. from louisville not too far from us here really kind of helps raise the bar and helps our local businesses out." now hibbs says that the project should be complete by the end of the month. just in time for memorial day weekend. back to you. a group that