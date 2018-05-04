Clear
CASA Lunch and Learn

Posted: Wed May 02 15:23:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 15:23:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

valuable lessons. that's with the "casa lunch and learn event". today was the "volunteer appreciation lunch" and "moms overcoming meth" learning event. officials say vigo county has one of the highest rates of methamphetami ne use in indiana. organizers say they hope to take away the drug abuse stigma so people will get help. casa stands for court appointed special advocate. a casa would step in to speak on behalf of a child in drug- related court cases. may has arrived and temperatures are finally heating up! that
