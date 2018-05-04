Speech to Text for Vermillion County School Accreditation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the "indiana state board of education" approved a waiver for "dana christian school". the agency also gave the school accreditation for five years. hoosier education leaders held a meeting this morning at indiana university. the recommendatio n was unanimous. leaders say they saw evidence the school is ready to open without delay. the school will serve kids in kindergarten through 6th grade. there will also be a pre-school element. the school is set to open in dana this fall!