Speech to Text for ISP Memorial Service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of duty. sadly many have lost their lives doing so. that's why all across the state today troopers paid their respects to these fallen officers. news 10s garrett brown is live in the newsroom. he has more on a special ceremony to remember them. indiana state troopers can be found pretty much anywhere. they are seen out serving communities across the state. but this morning those who serve the wabash valley reported to their post in putnamville. all paying respects to their fellow officers. nicole cheeks has been a state trooper at the putnamville post for four years. for her its about serving the state and keeping people safe on the job. but wednesday it was about honoring those who have fallen. standing in formation paying respects to those who lost their lives on duty. "its very important to me that the families of the fallen troopers are remembered and it means a lot to them as well that their loved one is not forgotten of their loss in the line of duty." since 19-33 forty six officers have lost their lives while serving. each year every trooper pays their respects to these men and women. including those who have family serving or once before dawned the uniform. "the memorial service is important to each and everyone one of us for those that are on active duty and those that are retired because it brings back what we're here for. so it's a very solemn occasion." nat sound for many it's a reminder of how dangerous the job can be. but for cheeks it's a way to honor those before her. those who had the same drive to do the best they can for their state. "my hopes for the future is to stay at it as long as i can and just keep going on. keep getting up everyday, putting on my suit and just going out and trying to be the best trooper i can be." doing their best to ensure the people they serve are safe. in putnamville, garrett brown news 10. first responders in terre haute were kept busy today. they responded