Adel Baddgett plea

Posted: Wed May 02 15:08:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 15:08:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Adel Baddgett plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"adel badgett the third" pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. the court sentenced badgett to two and a half years in the indiana department of corrections. badgett will receive credit for time served and a year of formal probation. police arrested badgett last year. they say he shot a man in the leg after a party got out of control. it happened near 6th street and 1st avenue in terre haute. that's near the campus of indiana state university. officers risk their lives everyday in the line
