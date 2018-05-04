Speech to Text for Adel Baddgett plea

"adel badgett the third" pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness. the court sentenced badgett to two and a half years in the indiana department of corrections. badgett will receive credit for time served and a year of formal probation. police arrested badgett last year. they say he shot a man in the leg after a party got out of control. it happened near 6th street and 1st avenue in terre haute. that's near the campus of indiana state university.