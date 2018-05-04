Speech to Text for How are thunderstorms made?

just how a thunderstorm is made, and what you can do if you happen to get caught outside in one. ///////// warmer weather means more people will be going outside. but as we head toward the summer season, we're also heading into thunderstorm season. because of that, storm team 10 wants to make sure you know how to stay safe. a thunderstorm starts its life by the sun warming the earths surface. once we get warm at the surface, water vapor is formed, which then makes its way back into the sky. this is how we get clouds. now from there, all we need is a warm, or a cold front to get the air moving. once moving, a thunderstorm is formed. now your best option is to be inside, but if you are caught outside, there's a few things to remember. try not to be in an open field, or on the water, and if you can, get in the nearest shelter. by remembering these tips, you'll help to keep both you, and your family safe as we head into the storm season.