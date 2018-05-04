Clear
as students all across the nation.. plan possible walk-outs and walk- ins. their message? "stand for the second". here in the wabash valley.. a protest was planned "at sullivan high school". "news 10" paid a visit to the school today. we're told.. students were "not" allowed outside.. but would be allowed to gather "indoors" for an appropriate amount of time. in a statement provided "to news 10" .. "superintenden t chris stitzle says".. in part.. "southwest school corporation has an obligation under the u-s constitution to remain neutral on matters of public concern.. and to allow student expression on various viewpoints on such issues to the extent.. the expression will not likely cause a substantial disruption to the school environment." ///// there's no word on whether or, not a gathering actually took place today "on school grounds". honoring those.. who gave their lives.. in
