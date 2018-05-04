Clear
VCSC search in final month

weeks.. of interviewing candidates "for their next superintendent ". [b12]vigo county superintendent search folo-vo "a private meeting" is schedule "for tonight". "the school board" started with "11"-candidates. we asked "the school board" today.. how many people they are still considering at this point for the open position. "they say".. they cannot comment. "the school corporation" is also "not" releasing any of the candidates' names. we asked "school leaders".. "if" they're still "on target" with the timeline they set to fill the job. "they say".. they expect to hav "a new superintendent " selected by the end of this month. "new details" for you this afternoon..
