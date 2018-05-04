Speech to Text for Illinois teacher requirements

land of lincoln". but.. as news 10's "lacey clifton" explains.. that does "not" mean "all the education woes" are now solved. ///////// 'i'm here at hutsonville school district number 1 in illinois where a big problem persists. not just here in the wabash valley, but nationwide. that's finding, and keeping quality teachers in the classroom." at the beginning of this year there were 1,136 open teaching positions in illinois. today, 700 more positions are open. the teacher shortage is impacting schools across the country, and small schools like hutsonville are hit especially hard. news 10 spoke with superintendent julie kraemer. she says a lot of factors are playing into why educators aren't as interested in getting into the field, especially in illinois. kraemer says big changes still need to come at the state level. "we are going to have to have them look at, the certification, the testing that they require our student teachers to go into, the retirement changes that they've made. and say, realistically, 'how are we going to pull individuals into the state, to come here to teach and more importantly how are we going to get our kids to stay here and teach?' " "kraemer says it's important that you contact your local lawmakers and let them know what changes you think need to be made in education. reporting in hutsonville, illinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." /////// "the vigo county school board".