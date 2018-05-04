Speech to Text for St Mary's School Closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

long- standing illinois school".. will soon close its doors for good. [b9]st mary's catholic school closing-pic "saint mary's school".. "in paris, illinois".. announced .. it will be closing at the end of this school year. that's "may 23rd". "school officials" cited declining enrollment over the years "for the closure". "the school" currently provides education to "60"-students in pre-school through the 5th grade. "saint mary's" is located "within the paris union school district-"95". "the catholic school" was founded in 18-98.. and it has operated out of the present building "since 19-59". "school funding" may be improving "in the