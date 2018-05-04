Clear
St Mary's School Closing

Posted: Wed May 02 14:24:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 14:24:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

long- standing illinois school".. will soon close its doors for good. [b9]st mary's catholic school closing-pic "saint mary's school".. "in paris, illinois".. announced .. it will be closing at the end of this school year. that's "may 23rd". "school officials" cited declining enrollment over the years "for the closure". "the school" currently provides education to "60"-students in pre-school through the 5th grade. "saint mary's" is located "within the paris union school district-"95". "the catholic school" was founded in 18-98.. and it has operated out of the present building "since 19-59". "school funding" may be improving "in the
