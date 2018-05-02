Speech to Text for Illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old Alexander Beal with first degree murder

an illinois man is held on $1- million dollars bond, accused of killing a child. the clay county, illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old alexander beal with first degree murder and aggravated battery to a chld. the clay county sheriff's office responded to an early morning call to a home in clay city, illinois. that happened back on april 22nd. a 2 year old child died two days later. the child death investigative task force assisted in this case. beal will appear in court on may 16th. [b8]x crime alert-vo a man accused of exposing himself to two girls at a sleepover now faces additional charges. jesse clark now faces charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors. the case dates back to april of 2013. a 15 year old girl told police a white van approached her as she was walking in the area of ryves youth hall.