Speech to Text for Court of Appeals takes Fennell Case

take two. that tops headlines and is new for you this midday. on april 19th, a federal judge sentenced franklin fennell to two years in prison for his part in a kickback scheme. it resulted in more than a 100-thousand dollar loss for vigo county schools. at sentencing, fennell told the judge he would appeal his convictions and the prison sentence. on tuesday, the court of appeals accepted the case. fennell's attorney has also requested a transcription of some of the court proceednigs. that should be completed by the end of this month. fennell must file a brief that makes his case for an appeal by june 11th. fennell is not yet in federal custody and will be allowed to self-report. on-line federal inmate records do not indicate which facility fennell will serve his prison sentence.