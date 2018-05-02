Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed May 02 10:19:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 10:19:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

few pop up showers look possible right before it gets dark. more widespread showers -- maybe a few thunderstorms overnight. lows tonight drop to 68. then, more rain looks likely tomorrow; a round in the morning, with a second round in the afternoon. highs tomorrow will still get near 80. hoosier communities affected by historic top out in the low to mid 80s. a few pop up showers look possible right before it gets dark. more widespread showers -- maybe a few thunderstorms overnight. lows tonight drop to 68. then, more rain looks likely tomorrow; a round in the morning, with a second round in the afternoon. highs tomorrow will still get near 80. top out in the low to mid 80s. a few pop up showers look possible right before it gets dark. more widespread showers -- maybe a few thunderstorms overnight. lows tonight drop to 68. then, more rain looks likely tomorrow; a round in the morning, with a second round in the afternoon. highs tomorrow will still get near 80. hoosier communities affected by historic
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It