Speech to Text for New records show 20% crashes are hit and runs in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

more than ever. this morning -- we're taking a look at the problem in vigo county. news 10's kiley thomas did some digging. she joins us live with the results. we sifted through the state's most recent "crash" records. according to this -- vigo county has more "hit and run" crashes than almost any county in indiana. right now -- vigo county is ranked "third" for most "hit a runs". it's illegal in indiana and all states .. to leave the scene of a crash. we talked to the vigo county sheriff's office about the problem. they says it's the difference between paying a ticket... and potentially going to jail. we hit the streets to see if drivers are surprised by vigo county's alarming statistic. one person says -- drivers speed off because they're driving without insurance. "it's not surprising because there aren't a lot of jobs here so i think a lot of people are driving uninsured. so they're getting into crashes and thinking how am i going to pay for this .. so hit and runs. the unfortunate part is that a lot of kids have been hit.. on their bicycles and such" the majority of deadly hit and runs involve a person on a bike or on a walk. that's according to a new study by "triple a". you'll hear from vigo county officers.. and what they say is the problem. 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. a lone surviving pelican is back in the wild. sheriffs office is responding to an alarming issue this morning. we're talking about the number of hit and runs crashes. right now -- vigo county tops the state list for this crime. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain their message to the public. believe it or not -- "20 percent" of crashes in vigo county end with someone leaving the scene. that's according to the state's most recent "crash records". indiana's average -- is only "8-percent". at 5:30 we told you the vigo county sheriffs office says you could go to jail for leaving a crash. they tell me if the driver stays, they usually only get a ticket. charges vary depending on the damage. if the hit and run ends with a serious injury or death.. the driver could be convicted of a felony. according to police -- this interferes with many jobs. the vigo county sheriffs office says the reason people leave is suprising. they say it's typically just a "minor issue" like an expired license. they say it's better to take the ticket -- than go to jail. live -- kt news 10. an investigation continues today into a