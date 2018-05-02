Speech to Text for Red Flag Warnings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

there's yet another form of weather we need to be aware of. "red flag warnings" effect us from time to time. the storm team's "chris piper" tells us more. some of us are currently under a red flag warning. what that means for you, is conditions are starting to become dry, which in turn, means fires can spark easily. the first thing we have are high winds. today we have winds coming from the southwest, with sustained winds in the upper teens to lower twenties, gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. the next factor in play is the relative humidity. now what that means, is the lower the relative humidity, the less moisture in the air, and vice-versa. finally, temperatures are warming up. with warm, southern air, and temperatures projected to be in the 80s for most of us, all these factors together make for a red flag warning. finally, you should know that burning anything right now is not recommended, because any fires that do develop will spread quickly. remember to be safe, and maybe wait for the weekend to have that bonfire. for more information on red flag warnings,head over to our website, w-t-h- i-t-v dot com. now to the weather department...