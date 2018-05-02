Clear

Vincennes pool preps for opening weekend

Workers begin to prepare Rainbow Beach for its opening weekend.

Posted: Wed May 02 05:18:26 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 05:18:26 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

question, when will the pools open? for rainbow beach in vincennes, the answer is memorial day weekend. workers with the parks department are begining preparations this week. the entire proccess takes about a month to prepare for the public. this includes filling and testing the pools at the park. [b25]tease 1 (red flag)-vo off top warmer weather brings a reason to be extra cautious. we're under what's called
