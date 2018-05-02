Speech to Text for Appliance Factory coming to Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

former "kiefer's furniture" location i terre haute. news 10 has learned "appliance factory and mattress kingdom" is moving in. you'll find the store on u-s 41, near the honey creek mall. the company buys "blemished" products that don't make it to chain stores. then, those items are sold to you at a lower cost. the general manager of the store hopes to be open in the next couple of weeks. people at one local event tried their