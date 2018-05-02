Speech to Text for Golden Apple: South Vermillion's Erik Stepp

old saying that goes like this. music gives wings to the mind. appropriate words for our next golden apple winner. news 10's patrece dayton and photojournalis t tony kassissieh introduce us to a music teacher who's in perfect "rhythm" with her students. erika stepp will tell you she loves to "play" music. but she loves to "teach" it eve more. stepp is the music teacher at south vermillion high school in the moring. the middle school in the afternoon. teaching talents of all kinds. from beginners to high schoolers. 1..2 ..3..and between the two schools...mrs. stepp received 30 nominations for a golden apple. and she's only been teaching for the last 5 years! .. i know i can talk to her without her judging me ... ...she taught me that it's ok to make mistakes and taught me to believe in myself. ...you hope you touch a kid's life every day. you walk in here and you hope you can do something to inspire one kid... stepp has improved the program so much...the high school marching band has grown from just 13 students to now placing top 5 in the state finals. ...now they are known in the community as someone they can call to perform at any event and will come in and do a phenominal job... ...she has taught our kids so much about respect, responsibility, time management, not just for band but for life ... stepp's biggest worry is about the future. she's concerned music programs will get cut in some schools. she knows first hand.... music can be a refuge. ...it was kinda an escape for me ...growing up. no matter what was going on at home i got to school and band was the place i felt really comfortable... ...it's different from any other class. you're making something. you're creating something with your friends... stepp believes so strongly in music... she works very hard to get an instrument in the hands of all kids who want to play... regardless of cost. building a "mindset' around music. so young people stay invested in the future. ...i want them to appreciate different types of music. i want them to continue to listen to it and talk about it. but i ultimately want them to be responsible. i want them to be good citizens so when they go out into the world they're leaders. i want them to be leaders of the next generation... so the next time you drive though the southern part of vermillion county... listen for the sweet sounds coming from nearby schools. there's a 20-18 golden apple teacher conducting those concertos. touching lives one melody at a time.