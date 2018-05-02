Speech to Text for Hutsonville schools to possibly look into new athletic co-op opportunities

the focus is on the future. in march - voters ultimately decided against merging hutsonville and palestine schools. as news 10s alia blackburn explains - hutsonville is weighing its options in "another" area. for years.... hutsonville and palestine schools have co-opped sports. but now, there's another proposal on the table... that's the purpose behind this town hall at hutsonville high school. martinsville has proposed an opportunity to co-op with hutsonville. hutsonvile board member bill wyman told me the proposal comes from declining numbers in extra curricular activities from both areas. he says the deal would include not only sports, but academics like scholastic bowl as well. while residents declined to go on camera, many spoke out in favor of exploring what martinsville has to offer. others even threw out the possibility for hutsonville not to co op, and stand alone instead. as far as the board, wyman says they'll need some time to digest on what's being proposed. no decisions have been made as of yet. reporting from hutsonville, alia blackburn... news 10.