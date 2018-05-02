Speech to Text for Driver escapes car fire after crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vermillion county, indiana. the sheriff's department tells us it happened just after 6:30 last night at u.s. 36 and third street in hillsdale. a camaro crashed into a wooded area - knocking down a power pole. the pole fell onto the car. a deputy found the car partially on fire. the driver, 46 year old jon bruce of hillsdale, was able to get out of the burning car. amazingly, he only had minor injuries. police say bruce was speeding and misjudged his turn. we're told alcohol "does" appear to be a factor in this crash - and bruce may face charges. [b7]daviess county sawmill fire-open map