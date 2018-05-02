Clear

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Wednesday: More clouds moving in and continued windy. Chance of scattered storms developing. High: 82° Wednesday night: Scattered storms posible. Breezy and mild. Low: 68° Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Warm and windy. High: 79°

Posted: Wed May 02 03:36:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 02 03:58:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and clouds with a high at 84. there's a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon. may be another pop-up shower right before dusk. lows tonight drop to 66. scattered showers are possible overnight. the best chances for widespread rain show up during the afternoon tomorrow; could see a few storms. highs tomorrow at 80. the time now is ?? past the hour. and windy day! mixing sunshine and clouds with a high at 84. there's a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon. may be another pop-up shower right before dusk. lows tonight drop to 66. scattered showers are possible overnight. the best chances for widespread rain show up during the afternoon tomorrow; could see a few storms. highs tomorrow at 80. the time now is ?? past the hour. and windy day! mixing sunshine and clouds with a high at 84. there's a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon. may be another pop-up shower right before dusk. lows tonight drop to 66. scattered showers are possible overnight. the best chances for widespread rain show up during the afternoon tomorrow; could see a few storms. highs tomorrow at 80. the time now is ?? past the hour. ///// a look at the morning's and windy day! mixing sunshine and clouds with a high at 84. there's a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon. may be another pop-up shower right before dusk. lows tonight drop to 66. scattered showers are possible overnight. the best chances for widespread ///// a look
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It