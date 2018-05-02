Speech to Text for Wednesday Morning Forecast

and clouds with a high at 84. there's a slight chance for an isolated shower before noon. may be another pop-up shower right before dusk. lows tonight drop to 66. scattered showers are possible overnight. the best chances for widespread rain show up during the afternoon tomorrow; could see a few storms. highs tomorrow at 80.