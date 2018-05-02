Speech to Text for ISU baseball pounds Butler

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

road game against butler.... the sycamores played at victory field in indianapolis for the first time since 2014 .... jarrod watkins making an early case to be on next weeks rick's rallies.....look at the sycamore second basemen take away a hit with the awesome diving stop... butler couldn't get clay dungan out....the sycamore junior tied his career-high with five hits in the game ... his rbi single in the second starts the scoring in this one .......... luke fay-gen joined the hit parade for isu, with three of his own....he drives in two with a base-hit to right....good guys were up five-one... isu not done in the third.....they were score seven times in the inning.....dane gie-zler singles to right to put the sycamores up seven runs... in their first trip to victory field in four years, isu pounds butler 11-4.....the sycamores have now won 13 straight over the bulldogs.... when