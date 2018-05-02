Clear

ISU baseball pounds Butler

Sycamores win at Victory Field

Posted: Tue May 01 20:06:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 01 20:06:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

road game against butler.... the sycamores played at victory field in indianapolis for the first time since 2014 .... jarrod watkins making an early case to be on next weeks rick's rallies.....look at the sycamore second basemen take away a hit with the awesome diving stop... butler couldn't get clay dungan out....the sycamore junior tied his career-high with five hits in the game ... his rbi single in the second starts the scoring in this one .......... luke fay-gen joined the hit parade for isu, with three of his own....he drives in two with a base-hit to right....good guys were up five-one... isu not done in the third.....they were score seven times in the inning.....dane gie-zler singles to right to put the sycamores up seven runs... in their first trip to victory field in four years, isu pounds butler 11-4.....the sycamores have now won 13 straight over the bulldogs.... when
