Abi Haynes commits to Ball State

Vincennes Lincoln senior to play college basketball at Ball State

Posted: Tue May 01 20:04:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 01 20:04:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

been one of the better point guards in the state, now she's going to get a chance to showcase her talents at the division one level.... the senior has committed to play college basketball at ball state..to give you an idea of how good haynes is.... she was limited to just seven games this past season because of two seperate acl injuries, yet she still had the attention of the d1 schools... the point guard helped vincennes win three straight sectional titles.... as a junior she earned first team all-state from the indiana coaches association .... after she averaged 11 points and led the state in assist at 7.6 per game.... she was also selected this year to thee prestigious indiana north- south all-star game....
