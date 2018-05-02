Speech to Text for TH South softball beat North Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state ranked north central .... top second....madiso n schfield just crushes this three-two pitch over the rightfield wall....her two-run homer gives the lady t-birds a three-nothing advantage... bottom second.... kelsey clinkenbeard with the rbi ground ....emily perrelle scores for south to tie the game at three ... for four years now taylor ellis has been delivering for terre haute south.... the senior in the third drops one off the base of the fence in right for an rbi double.... ... terre haute south rally's form their early three-run deficit to win six-four over north central... when healthy vincennes lincoln's abi haynes has been one of the better point