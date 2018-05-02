Speech to Text for TH North baseball beats Shakamak 17-1

welcome back... the last couple of years has been rough for shakamak baseball, before that they were one of the best small schools in the state ... tonight they had a turn back the clock night to their old days.... lakers visited terre haute north... trevor miler up in the third....the shakamak sophmore says ding-dong that pitch is gone.....his two run homer gives the lakes a four-one lead ... miller had four rbi in this one... fourth inning... peyton yeryar turns on this pitch and smashes a rbi double to the fence in right.....the shakamak freshman also drove in four runs in this game.... lane gilbert up now with the bases loaded ....the shakamak senior had a four-hit day, his singles scores two more... shakmaak would score nine times in the fourth..... the lakers pound terre haute north 17-1 in five innings.... shakamak this season has now beaten both terre haute north and terre haute south... terre haute south softball hosted