TH North baseball beats Shakamak 17-1

Lakers pound the Patriots

Posted: Tue May 01 20:03:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 01 20:03:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

welcome back... the last couple of years has been rough for shakamak baseball, before that they were one of the best small schools in the state ... tonight they had a turn back the clock night to their old days.... lakers visited terre haute north... trevor miler up in the third....the shakamak sophmore says ding-dong that pitch is gone.....his two run homer gives the lakes a four-one lead ... miller had four rbi in this one... fourth inning... peyton yeryar turns on this pitch and smashes a rbi double to the fence in right.....the shakamak freshman also drove in four runs in this game.... lane gilbert up now with the bases loaded ....the shakamak senior had a four-hit day, his singles scores two more... shakmaak would score nine times in the fourth..... the lakers pound terre haute north 17-1 in five innings.... shakamak this season has now beaten both terre haute north and terre haute south... terre haute south softball hosted
