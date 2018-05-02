Clear

Flight Safety Conference Underway

Terre Haute Regional Airport

Posted: Tue May 01 16:13:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 01 16:13:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Flight Safety Conference Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute for a big flight competition. we visited terre haute regional airport today. that's where "safe-con" is underway. it's the 20-18 national safety and flight evaluation conference in total, the teams brought 97 planes to the airport -- take a look at all of them! students we talked with say they enjoy the trip to terre haute. it's really all about team work. a lot of events may be individual, but we rely on the whole team, so - we're really incorporating everyone working together. it's always great to fly across the country. cut pause & our main reason being here is to meet people .. guys wanna build time, fly for the airlines, meet people that are going to be hiring us pretty easily. the conference ends saturday. indiana state university has already made a bid to host the event again next year! a vincennes lincoln basketball player is headed to
