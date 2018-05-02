Speech to Text for ADA asking dentists to lower opiod prescriptions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to gain strength across the country. but today we shift the focus from doctor prescriptions -- to dentists. news 10's lacey clifton joins us live from marshall, illinois with more. a new study shows that in some cases, ibuprofen and acetaminophen work just as well for dental pain as opioids. now, the american dental association is asking dentists to cut back on prescribing opioid painkillers. but, that's not the only step dentists are taking to ensure patient safety. dr. darlene hildebrand of hildebrand healthy smiles has watched the concern over opioid prescriptions grow in the past few years. "i've always been a light prescriber. so i've always prescribed for less than a week's time for pain medication. so it hasn't been a big transition for me. but there has been more in the media that's made patients curious about what we're prescribing and why." starting april 1st, dentists in the state of illinois had another step put in place to help keep opiods out of the hands of addicts. "before we write pain medication, we're supposed to get on the computer and check to see what their pain level, rather pain prescription history for the past year has been." "dr. hildebrand says if you're someone who was prescribed opiods and you didn't use the entire prescription, make sure that you dispose of them properly, because you don't want them getting into the hands of anyone who's not you." "the pharmacy that yo get them from, the sheriff's departments, all these place have drug takebacks." dr. hildebrand would like to see different options for pain relief for patients. "it'd be nice if they came out with some even lighter pain medications that really were very effective. because i really don't think the tylenol and the ibuprofen are as effective for real pain as the codeine, and the hydrocodone." if you or someone you love is struggling with addiction-- there is help. you can call the 24 hour hotline on your screen. it's also available on our website -- wthi tv dot com. reporting live in marshall illinois, i'm lacey clifton for news 10. people will join forces this weekend to help clean up