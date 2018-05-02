Speech to Text for Vermillion County on the list for federal flood assistance request

flooding earlier this year may get more help. we learned today indiana governor eric holcomb has requested "federal" assistance. vermillion county is on the request list for public assistance. "this" is video from vermillion county. if approved, federal money would be used to reimburse state and local response efforts. that includes costs of protective measures, debris removal, road repairs and some personnel costs. the state estimates there are 14 million dollars in "public" damages around the entire state.