Speech to Text for Fire destroys Daviess county business

it happened around "2" this morning at the "d and g timber sawmill" in daviess county. news 10 spoke with the madison township fire chief. he told us no one was hurt. investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. we found crews moving what was left behind this afternoon. the fire caused about 2-million dollars in damage.