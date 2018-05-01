Clear

Fire destroys Daviess county business

An overnight fire destroys a Daviess county business.

Posted: Tue May 01 15:54:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 01 15:54:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Fire destroys Daviess county business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it happened around "2" this morning at the "d and g timber sawmill" in daviess county. news 10 spoke with the madison township fire chief. he told us no one was hurt. investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire. we found crews moving what was left behind this afternoon. the fire caused about 2-million dollars in damage.
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It