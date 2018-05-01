Speech to Text for No permit, no party. Ordinance violators head to court

about a terre haute ordinance. we continue our coverage of "dance permit" enforcement this evening. good evening and thanks for joining us. we spoke with a man earlier this week who claims he was wrongly cited by police... and it ruined his birthday party. we also spoke to police---who said "they" disagreed. news 10's abby kirk is live in the newsroom with more on the developing story. patrece, rondrell---viola tors of the dance part ordinance headed to court today. it's a topic that police stand by.... but, it has residents speaking out--- "everybody was getting along, having fun, dancing and having barbeque." news 10 first introduced you to tommy williams last week. he claims he was wrongly cited... for his birthday party with friends and family. the terre haute city council passed an ordinance last year. it states anyone hosting a dance or allowing a dance party on their property without a permit can be cited. hosts also need liability insurance. "were going to fight. we are going to fight terre haute." tuesday---williams appeared in court... "were not bothering the neighborhood and we aren't bothering nobody." he believes he was wrongly cited... and---denied paying a ticket for 37-dollars. "if its about noise... we can turn it down. we have neighbors and we respect them. so we are cool with that." nearly "16" others, sat alongside with willams... several accused of opening a party to the public and charging admission without a permit. "crazy things happen in college. its going to happen no matter what." "imani payton" was cited for a birthday party at his house off-campus near indiana state university. in court, he accepted the citation. "we still get targeted." but, he says this is a rule the city needs to change. "compromise with the students." terre haute police explain the ordinance was created to crack down on violent crime at parties. "police should let the party go through until there is actually a problem." news 10's heather good will be at the city council meeting this thursday... where police cheif john plasse plans to address the dance ordinance. live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.