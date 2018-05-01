Speech to Text for The Run for the 43rd: Isaac Deal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10's heather good met the candidates... to help you prepare for election day. we were going to begin our coverage with democrat mark bird but he was unable to do an interview. instead we begin our coverage of "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" with republican isaac deal. hoping to be the youngest ever elected to the indiana house of representative s... 21-year-old republican -- isaac deal -- says he has a passion for politics. deal is a political science student at indiana state university. working with the vigo county veterans treatment court... deal says he has scene how the opioid epidemic is impacting hoosiers. deal says, "the veterans treatment court, the have a really excellent process that they help these veterans through through their issues to get rid of that drug problem and i think that it would be excellent, vigo county right now is a model for that and we can extend that not just for veterans but for everyone." on the topic of school safety... deal says he wants to ensure police are responsible for protecting the public. good asks, "are you in favor or against arming teachers in the classroom?" deals says, "i don't feel that we should ever arm somebody but i believe that if a teacher chooses to use their rights to bare arms in a safe way then that should not be barred." talking jobs... deal says -- if elected -- he will act as a liason to lure new business -- not just to indiana -- but to the valley. with campaign coverage you can count on, heather good, news 10. to see the full interview with candidate isaac deal - visit our website - wthitv.com. our "campaign 20-18: the run for the 43rd" coverage continues tomorrow with democrat sylvester edwards. [f2]tease 13 daviess hospital-vo local police