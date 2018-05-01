Speech to Text for May Prime Real Estate

prime real estate with jane rowe realty. ross: good morning, everyone, and welcome to yet another edition of prime real estate with jane rowe realty. we're here to feature this home today, jane. we're in the beautiful kitchen. tell me where we are. jane rowe: well, we're out by rio grande school between erickson and sam cutt on the north side. ross: and this home is custom built by the homeowners themselves, right? jane rowe: yes, ziegler, the family masons, they built this home. ross: so much to talk about. where do you want to start today, jane? jane rowe: you might not realize from the road how big this house is but we have about 4,100 square feet total. 2,060 on the main level, and the rest in the lower level. beautiful home, quality throughout. ross: nice open concept here in the kitchen living space. let's start with this. what really stands out to you here? jane rowe: big open kitchen to the family room. the great double staircase going downstairs, and then your garage door is out the kitchen. on the other side, the north side opens to a walkway that leads to a beautiful courtyard, which we'll show you the pictures here shortly. ross: we're standing at the island here and i noticed something you don't see every day. it's brick. the outside facing of this island is brick, so lots of wonderful brickwork throughout this house. jane rowe: yes, the best that you'll see in terre haute. ross: let's talk about the master bedroom. jane rowe: the master bedroom is one whole end of the house. it's 39 feet by about 18, including the en suite. the amazing walk-in closet. ross: the closet's as big as a bedroom. jane rowe: it is. it's huge and very well organized with shelving, and beautiful. ross: and that master bath in there, of course attached to the master suite, and it is to die for. jane rowe: yes, it has a glass walk-in shower, double sinks, storage, closet, and stool. ross: to the basement we go, and there's a couple of bedrooms down there. tons of room. let's talk about the basement. jane rowe: another family room downstairs, beautiful bathroom. it looks like a master suite bathroom; double sinks, flagstaff wall of stone, beautiful. ross: it really does. when we were walking through the house before we started taping, i said this is one of the nicest master baths i've ever seen, and you said, that's not even the master bath! so wonderful, wonderful space down in the basement. lots of room down there as well. jane rowe: yes. ross: you mentioned the courtyard a little bit earlier. let's take the folks out there to take a peek at that, but just talk about this wonderful courtyard. jane rowe: it's huge; two story, wrap-around walls to a staircase going up. it has a floor drain in it. great entertaining area. opens up to about the 16 acres that this property sits on. it's very picturesque. ross: you mentioned the land; another something to pile up on top of this beautiful house. it comes with a lot of land. jane rowe: yes, and it has an amazing outbuilding, which has living quarters in it, because they did occupy that while they built the home. there's a bedroom, bath, kitchen. there's actually a bath and a half, a laundry room, a kitchen, living room area, a bedroom, and it's separated from the garage space which is finished inside. it has very tall ceilings, tall overhead doors to accommodate campers' equipment. ross: it's easy to see all the intricate details throughout this house, and in the outbuilding. everything on this property was so thought out. jane rowe: it was. ross: not a thing out of place. jane rowe: right, right. it took a lot of planning and this homeowner has built many homes before. the zeiglers are known in terre haute for their masonry. ross: you can tell, all the brickwork throughout this place is just gorgeous. jane rowe: we might mention the price. $499,900. ross: come and get it. a lot of land, a perfect house, a big outbuilding. come and get it while it lasts, guys. jane rowe: at jane rowe realty, it's all about community. born and raised in terre haute, i've been moving real estate here for more than twenty years. we're located downtown at 16th and wabash. when it's time to buy or sell, call jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. ross: now, jane, let's get down to business. tell me where we are. jane rowe: we are at 4467 lancashire court. it's on the west side of woodridge just off keane lane, which butts up to deming park. ross: when we were winding back into here, it's very private. jane rowe: it is. ross: let's talk about the setting. jane rowe: this is on a cul-de- sac with three or four other homes, so it's tucked away but yet you get right out on keane lane. you can go to 40. you can go to 46. you can hop on 70. we're all within five minutes of all those things. ross: we've got a really quiet little lot, which is nice. when we were walking through, before we started rolling the camera, jane, this house just keeps going and going and going and going. tell me about some of the features. jane rowe: yes, it has between 3600 and 3700 square feet. it's four bedrooms. they are upstairs. the master is a suite. it's beautiful and has vaulted ceilings. it's a wing of the house. there's also a bonus room up there by the garage; very large room you could use for another bedroom, another area for tv, a lot of uses. ross: the master in this house is huge, and i love the bathroom up there too. what really caught my eye that you don't see very often is there's a second bedroom in this house that has its own bathroom. i actually asked you if it was the master before we got to the master. talk about that a little bit. jane rowe: yes, that's a great guest room with its own bathroom, or if you have a teenager or somebody who wants to be separated from younger children, or it could be many types of uses. ross: do you see that a lot with the second bath built into the room like that? jane rowe: sometimes in the larger homes like this, we do. ross: talk about the living room area, the great overlooking balcony kind of thing looking over the living room. it's just a huge space. jane rowe: cathedral ceilings in the living room, dining room area. it reaches up to an open balcony area, which goes to all the bedrooms upstairs. ross: this little area, you've got the beautiful kitchen, this nice bar we're sitting at here. it overlooks another little sitting area into what they've got as kind of a rec room, but that could be a lot of things too; just more space. jane rowe: right. the downstairs has a wonderful flow. i love the open floor plan here and it circles around so for entertaining or family get- togethers, it is a really nice space. the rooms all lead into each other. they flow well. there is a room that has a pool table, and off of it is a sunroom. i think that could be another bedroom if you ever needed a bedroom on the main level. ross: the backyard obviously has the pool. it has the hot tub. we're going to go to a still picture to show you what that looks like in the hot summer time out there with the water filled up and things like that. just another feature of this house. it's got a garage. i can't think of anything this house doesn't have, jane. jane rowe: it's four bedroom, three and a half bath, and then there's multi- purpose rooms. you've got a bonus room upstairs. you've got the extra pool table room down here, sunroom. it's got a home office and what would have formerly been the dining room, which is in the end of the living room. ross: the living room is so huge that you could just stick the dining room in there if you need that home office. jane rowe: it's right on the end and it fits so nice. it's just a wonderful home. ross: all this house, jane, let's stick them with a price. jane rowe: okay. it's $259,000. ross: this is an unbelievable amount of home in a great location, really quiet neighborhood, for $259,000, guys. i'd come quick because this one's not going to last very long. jane rowe: i hope not. three bedrooms with double closets and walk-ins, tons of storage and a full bath. it's a half acre lot with a solar heated in-ground pool. the home is generator ready with newer heat pumps, total electric, newer well tank, and was built in 1997. utilities are electric and sewer. the baths are also updated. it's a very comfortable updated home with so much room, storage and recreation. come take a look. we continue prime real estate at 2309 cruft street here in terre haute. jane, what stands out to you about this home? jane rowe: this is ranch style home so all one level. we've got four bedrooms and two baths. ross: we were shooting from the outside showing the front of the house as you see here, and this house just keeps going across the yard. it's a big lot and a lot of house here. jane rowe: yes, it actually has two and a half baths. we have a sunroom on the back. you could use it for a dining room, a sitting room. we have a living room and a family room. the master suite is very large with a walk-in closet and a great en suite bath. ross: the living space here is an open floor plan to the living room. the owners have it set up as a dining room and then a sunroom, but there's a lot of different options you could have here in the living space. jane rowe: right, right. you have the island here for breakfast time or snack time, or entertaining. it flows really well for entertaining. we have about 1904 square feet, i believe it is. ross: about 1904. right on the nose. jane rowe: yeah, about. ross: one wing in this house, all bedrooms so especially if you have little kids, you're close with the secondary bedrooms that are right around the master. jane rowe: right. then the master is an l-shape to the house so you have a patio off of the master with a patio door there. ross: a nice big bathroom off the master as well. jane rowe: yes, yes, and it goes out to a privacy fenced yard. we're on over a third of an acre. ross: let's take a look out the backyard right now; character a little bit. expand on that for me. you walk in and you can't help but notice how pretty a lot of the stuff is. stephanie egan: like i said, it is a period home. you have all the wonderful things like the arched doorways, original hardwood floors, built- ins, a lot of square footage. it can accommodate a huge family. ross: it is a two-story house, stephanie. talk about accommodations for a family here. stephanie egan: it can support a large family. it's three bedroom with one full bath upstairs, half bath downstairs with the possibility of having a fourth bedroom in the basement. ross: that's always nice, for sure. talk about the front porch. stephanie egan: the front porch is amazing. it's a seasonal room, all new windows. it's adorable. you can sit out there all year long. ross: it's very nice out front. for the cars, you want to get them inside for the winter, there's a place for that too. stephanie egan: two car garage and a carport with beautiful tongue-in-groove wood on the ceilings. it's amazing. that stretches all the way through to the front porch. ross: a good feel out front too. going down the street, it seems like a really nice neighborhood. stephanie egan: a lot of beautiful homes in this area. ross: that's stephanie egan at 2246 college avenue. this one won't last long, guys. come and get it today. jane rowe: at jane rowe realty, it's all about community. born and raised in terre haute, i've been moving real estate here for more than 20 years. we're located downtown at 16th and wabash. when it's time to buy or sell, call jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. ross: welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty. i'm joined now by jane again. jane, tell us where we are right now. jane rowe: we are at the corner of hasselburger and clinton road. it's a landmark home here on the southwest corner. built in 1900 and is 6280 clinton road. ross: this is an old house and it's got all that old character, but it's also got some nice new updates. talk about this home a little bit. jane rowe: yes. it has two bathrooms; one on each level. they've been updated. the heating and cooling has been updated in recent years. there's been privacy fence added. it's a really big lot and has lots of potential in the back if you wanted to have a pool barn or a big garage. you could do that. ross: talk about all the woodwork in this home. it really catches your eye. jane rowe: yeah. the integrity of this home has been kept throughout the years when updates have been made, which makes it really nice. you definitely don't feel like you're in a remodeled home. it's all the character of the woodwork. we have pocket doors that are operational. they work and it's lovely. you'll see. ross: how about a nice new big kitchen? that's a nice touch. jane rowe: a kitchen with an island, it's really nice. ross: talk about bedrooms, bathrooms. what's the situation with that? jane rowe: we have three bedrooms and two full baths; one on each level, mornings at 8:30 on myfox10. call to find out how your house could be featured next. ross: hi, i'm joined now by kelsey rich, another realtor at jane rowe realty. kelsey, real quick, talk about these big windows behind us; such bright lights into this big old house. kelsey rich: they absolutely are and these are original windows to the home. the home's over 160 years old and they're standard windows that you would find in a home like this. ross: it's a big house we're in. talk about it. kelsey rich: it's 2300 square foot. there are three natural original fireplaces, four bedrooms, one and a half baths, and totally refinished flooring throughout the entire house. ross: you're into historic homes like this, right? isn't this your thing? kelsey rich: i've learned a lot with this house and with having this listing over the last few months. it's definitely something i'd like to get more involved in. ross: so you want to pick up more houses in this neighborhood? kelsey rich: absolutely. this neighborhood, the collett park area, areas similar to it in vigo county. ross: most people don't really think about maybe, some of the older districts in town, there are quite a few old homes like this that are so beautiful on the inside. kelsey rich: absolutely. it's something that nowadays people aren't really too interested in because i think that it takes a lot of upkeep and a lot of work. there are actually grants that you can get to refurnish homes like this, just for it being so old and having so much character already. ross: talk about this one specifically. how old is it? kelsey rich: it is over 160 years old. it was built in the late 1850s. ross: it has actually been recognized for how old it is. kelsey rich: yes, it is associated with the national register of indiana. if you get on their website, you'll find this house. ross: wow. if somebody moved in here today, what would you tell them is the best part of this house? kelsey rich: for one, it's completely move-in ready. it has an original claw foot bathtub, which you won't find in many homes. the floors have totally been refinished, so that's one expense that you wouldn't have to consider. ross: a historic house, it could be yours. let's take a quick break and look at a few more houses that are listed with jane rowe realty. thanks, kelsey. 2216 north 7th street in terre haute. take a look at this four bedroom, two and a half bath home with an office area located across from collett park. this home has a lot to offer, from beautiful hardwood floors and spacious rooms to the sun porch with views of the park, and a detached garage that could be used as a workshop. it could be a great home for the whole family with a little tlc. this home is being sold as-is and is currently listed at $82,000. if you're looking for a house that's very affordable and ready to move into, look no further. 2121 first avenue, less than $45,000. this house is totally renovated. it's a two bedroom home with beautiful floors, commercial property. this property offers endless possibilities. it's currently used as a church but perfect for a day care, venue area, offices, or even apartments with proper rezoning. call today for your viewing appointment. 701 south division street in vermilion county, listed at $74,900. what a great opportunity to start your own business. this property includes two parcels. it includes a 2,200 square foot building. that includes two fourteen foot garage doors, a warehouse with eighteen foot ceilings, a separate office, a bathroom with lockers and a shower, plus a large spacious room with epoxy floor. this property could work as a mechanic shop, a car lot, a parts and manufacturing or retail store. call today for your private showing. 2222 wabash avenue, listed at $89,900. this is a large corner brick building of a three-business strip. 5,168 square feet, street and rear parking. currently rented to a car detail shop month-to-month. it has many uses. zoned c-6, the front half is 4,300 square feet of building is a big open area with a small half bath. the back half, 867 square feet is an office with warehouse space. call for your appointment today. our next stop on prime real estate with jane rowe realty brings us to a unique property zoned commercial on the north side of terre haute. you don't see many that are quite like this, jane. why don't you tell me a little about where we are and what makes it so special? jane rowe: we're in the area between fort harrison and where 25th intersects lafayette, right on lafayette avenue, formerly known as branham discount. this piece of property has two homes on it. one is used as a rental and is bringing in $900 a month. the other is lived in by the owner. it is a four bedroom, two bath; very nice home, elegant inside. we have lots of outbuildings in the back and the property stretches back to 25th street. that's why it's probably going to be used as commercial property in the future. we're listed at $299,900 as our price, and a total of four acres. on both sides of us and across the street, it is mostly all businesses, churches, storefronts, through this area. ross: we're in the home that's actually lived in by the owner and you can see the really nice kitchen around us. jane rowe: it's beautiful; cherry cabinetry. the bedrooms are large. like i say, two baths. there's a master suite with its own bath. we have a nice carport out back for the cars. if someone would buy this for future development, they could also bring in $1,200 a month on this house as rental income to support the taxes and what-not until they figure out what they're going to do with the property. ross: so possibilities here are really endless. a nice big house here for a big family. you've got the other house on the property that could be that rental income. it could be a place to put other members of your family, if you needed separate housing to keep them close enough but not inside with you. lots of different options at this haute. welcome back to prime real estate with jane rowe realty. finally today, we're going to talk about the property management side of the business. i'm joined now by jenny jones, a realtor here at jane rowe realty. jenny specializes in the property management side and i know there's two sides of the business, jenny. why don't you talk about that a little bit? jenny jones: there's the owner side and there's the tenant side. if you're on the owner side, we would be more than happy to help rent your property. we try to maximize the income for the owner, and pretty much all they have to do is collect the rent check every month. ross: you can't beat that, right? jenny jones: no, sir. ross: so you have a house sitting there, you're not ready to get rid of it; maybe you inherited a property. it's a built-in revenue stream. these guys can take care of it for you. they do all the leg work. they get people placed in the house, and then like jenny said, you just come by and get your check. that's a pretty sweet deal. jenny jones: it is. it is. for an owner to rest assured, we do all of the paperwork. we qualify all of the tenants. we do credit, criminal, and eviction. we do all the pre-move in inspections, smoke detectors. ross: so you match a good tenant with a good residence. jenny jones: absolutely. ross: it's not just anybody off the street. jenny jones: no, sir. ross: you're making sure the tenants are qualified and good renters as well. jenny jones: that is correct. ross: if i'm looking to rent a place, why do i come to you? jenny jones: because we have multiple rental listings and you can find them on our website, or you can actually call in the office or stop by. we are located on 16th and wabash and you can stop by the office any time. as far as finding a rental, we have from one bedrooms up to executive rentals, so you have options. ross: as we go through some pictures here, there is some really nice stuff with you guys. all really quality places, and then announcer: you've been watching prime real estate with jane rowe realty, your friend in real estate. call to find out how your house could be featured next at 812-238-2500. you can see all these listings at janerowerealt y.com. we'll see you next week.