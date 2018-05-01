Speech to Text for Golden Apple: Terre Haute's Michael McPheeters

noticed that your favorite teachers in life are the ones you've had a good "chemistry" with? news 10's patrece dayton and photojournalis t tony kassissieh introduce us to a golden apple teacher in terre haute who can boast "good chemistry" litterally. ...michael mcpheeters? oh my goodness!... golden apple award.... observations... calculations... concentrations. they are all part of the curriculum in michael mcpheeter's chemistry classes at north vigo high school in terre haute. ...you're just dissolving this in a beaker... mcpheeters has been teaching in vigo county for the last 19 years. a-p chemistry, organic chemistry... biochemistry. he mixes lab with lyrics. this day was a 'beatles day". ...all the lonely people where do they all belong? ....the students drive everything that i do ... mcpheeters graduated from indiana state university and stayed in the community. hoping to pass on his passion to "local" kids. ...as i was struggling going through school my undergraduate years i realized that i wasn't as well prepared as maybe i thought i was. and i thought education would be a good fit for me so that i could help my students learn from some of the mistakes i made.... ...not only is he a wonderful teacher but he's one of the only teachers who's actually taught me how to be a good student and how i should study...not just in science but in every subject. ...he goes in depth and helps you learn how to learn.. students say mcpheeters teaches them real-world lessons that better prepare them for college. ...i do a lot with college readiness study skills such as active reading, active listening, how to work in a study group, how to take different types of tests. ...he is an inspiration to kids to dig deeper and work harder and that's a hard thing to do these days and these kids revere him.. so much so..many students follow him year after year.. seeking out his classes. ...mr. mcpheeters has a tendency to make you want to learn. .. years of experience right here brother!... perhaps it's that perfect "mixture" of compounds..com radere ....and comedy! ...i've been known to throw a few moves out as we're going through lab. lab days are a lot of fun because everyone's doing their experiments but they're also free to move around. it helps to build a culture. michael mcpheeters has built a culture in this classroom where there's much more than solids and solutions. there's a 2018 golden apple teacher. a special bond with his students. building "chemistry" of a different kind. tomorrow... patrece travels to south vermillion middle and high schools to present travels