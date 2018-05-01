Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the heat of the afternoon. lows tonight stay mild; a mainly clear sky low at 61. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; high at 85. cloudy by tomorrow night, slight chances for overnight showers and storms. then, thursday looks to bring showers and storms with highs still in the 80s regular summer day! lots of sunshine, with highs breaking into the mid 80s. it'll get windy in the heat of the afternoon. lows tonight stay mild; a mainly clear sky low at 61. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; high at 85. cloudy by tomorrow night, slight chances for overnight showers and storms. then, thursday looks to bring showers and storms with highs still in the 80s the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. regular summer day! lots of sunshine, with highs breaking into the mid 80s. it'll get windy in the heat of the afternoon. lows tonight stay mild; a mainly clear sky low at 61. a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow; high at 85. cloudy by tomorrow night, slight chances for overnight showers and storms. then, thursday looks to bring showers and storms with highs still in the 80s the time now is ?? in indiana, ?? in illinois. regular summer day! lots of sunshine, with highs breaking into the mid 80s. it'll get windy in the heat of the afternoon.