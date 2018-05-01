Clear

Casey-Westfield softball beats Marshall

Lady Warriors won 13-3

softball diamond once again this season, the lady warriors were looking for win number 15 tonight... lady warriors hosted their rivals marshall .. macy clark has some pop in her bat....the lady lion crushes this pitch that lands on the left field fence and bounces over for a two-run homer..... marshall thinking upset as they grab a two-nothing lead.. casey says think again ....laney gowin drops a double in left to tie the game at two in the first.... rachel weger likes to go shopping at the gap, the gap in right center.....the lady warriors would answer marshall's two-run first with eight running in the opening inning... casey wins big, 13-3 to improve to 15-5 on the season... time now for rick's rallies... terre haute south softball
