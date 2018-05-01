Clear

Casey-Westfield baseball beats Marshall

Warriros won 4-1

Posted: Mon Apr 30 20:37:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 30 20:37:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield baseball beats Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

marshall in a lic baseball showdown... peter collins drives one over second base to right center to give casey- westfield a three-nothing lead in the fourth... marshall didn't get much off casey pitcher logan hawker but kyle sanders is able to drop a blooper in right to score the lions only run of the game... hawker was great the rest of the way....one of his 11 strikeouts ....he went the distance....firin g a two-hit complete game .... casey wins at home, 4-1 over marshall.... another lic showdown had paris entertaining newton...
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It