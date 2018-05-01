Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield baseball beats Marshall

marshall in a lic baseball showdown... peter collins drives one over second base to right center to give casey- westfield a three-nothing lead in the fourth... marshall didn't get much off casey pitcher logan hawker but kyle sanders is able to drop a blooper in right to score the lions only run of the game... hawker was great the rest of the way....one of his 11 strikeouts ....he went the distance....firin g a two-hit complete game .... casey wins at home, 4-1 over marshall.... another lic showdown had paris entertaining newton...